'New blood' needed for Kildare Derby Festival's landmark 40th year

The Kildare Derby Festival is celebrating its 40th year this summer.

They are looking for new blood, new ideas and new clubs, groups and organisations to come on board this year to mark the big 4-0.

“We are asking any local groups and organisations that would like to join us in holding an event or participating in this year's festival week,” said spokesperson and chairman Ollie Kearns.

“To this end, we are asking anybody that has any ideas that they would like to put forward or events they would like to see happen.

“We are also looking for any old photos or memorabilia from previous Derby Festivals that anyone has stored away for an exhibition that we will be holding.”

The committee are also looking for new members to come on board with the Festival

“Maybe it is time for younger people to come in,” he added.

“Maybe the 40 years is a landmark for us too. The festival needs new blood and young people. If anybody wants to come on board and work with us on the festival now would be a good time.”

Financially, the festival also requires more backing locally, according to Ollie.

“Any bit of a help will be appreciated for the 40th year. We want organisations and clubs to get involved, to organise events for themselves around the festival and to be part of our programme.

“We need people to advertise and to join in the parade and contribute to the festival.”

To volunteer, drop into the festival office.