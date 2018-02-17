Dawn Walk to take place in Kildare town as part of Darkness into Light 2018

A Dawn Walk in aid of Pieta House will take place on April 28 at 4.15am from Kildare Village Outlet Centre.

This is the second year of the Darkness into Light walk to take place in Kildare town and it is once again being organised by Teach Dara.

It will raise funds for accessible immediate counseling for those affected by suicide and those facing challenges in life.

It follows on from a very successful walk held last year.