University award for Clane students

Two students from Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane, Luke Hodgkiss and Kealy McCabe, have been presented with awards for excellence in Business for the Junior Cert 2017.

At a ceremony in Maynooth University on January 30, awards were presented to students from all over Ireland who achieved extremely high grades in Business in Junior Cert.

Luke and Kealy attended the ceremony together with their families in the Aula Maxima in Maynooth University.

The awards were presented by Maynooth University President, Philip Nolan and Registrar Dr Aidan Mulkeen. The Scoill Mhuire business department said it was very proud of Luke’s and Kealy’s achievements and staff congratulated them.