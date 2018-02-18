Kildare schools invited to apply for credit union study aid

Croí Laighean Credit Union, which is supporting the St Patrick's Festival, has announced details of the Pat Jones Student Bursary Awards 2018.

The bursary rewards students by providing €6,000 towards third level education.

Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union, said the aim of the award is to assist in developing talent and recognising the hard work of secondary school students in the common bond.

“The bursary has been supporting secondary school students since 2013. There will be two overall winners of the Pat Jones Bursary Award and they will each claim the prize of €6,000 towards their third level education.”

The awards are open to all sixth Year students in secondary school in the common bond (Oaklands Community College, Edenderry; Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane; St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous; and St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry).

Students wishing to apply should complete an application form and submit it to their school by Friday, March 2.

The four schools then go through an internal process where they choose four finalists to put forward for interview to the Croí Laighean Credit Union panel.

“The awards are not all about results and grades but also about the student’s involvement in school life and in the community around them” said Mr Kennedy.

The two winners of the €6,000 bursary will be announced at an awards evening on Friday, June 22 2018, in the Westgrove Hotel.

Application forms available in the four secondary schools.