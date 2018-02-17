St Anne's School organise night at the dogs in Newbrige

If you’re looking for something different to do this Good Friday (March 30) why not head to Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

It will be hosting a special fundraiser for St Anne’s School on the Curragh. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available from the school. Tickets cost €10 and children are free.

The school is fundraising for “Operation Transportation” — a campaign to raise €90,000 for a new school bus. So far €29,762 has been raised.

READ MORE: Curragh school launches campaign to raise €90k for new bus for children with special needs

At the launch last year, school principal, Pauline Dempsey explained how the bus, which has to be kitted out for wheelchair and mobility access, is vitally important for the school. She explained how the children need to get involved in the community, engage in the new Junior Cycle work placement, and take trips to the library and other outings.

“The current bus was donated in 2003. It costs €17,000 to run a year and I am shocked it’s still on the road. It’s in terrible condition,” she said.

Check out “Operation Transportation” on Facebook, Twitter and Go Fund Me.