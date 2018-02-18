Children's workshop on engineering takes place in Newbridge

To mark Engineers Week, Newbridge Library is holding a unique workshop for children based on engineering, engines and motors.

This free workshop is for children aged from eight to 12 years old.

It will explore how engines and motors work in electric cars and compare them to conventional cars powered by diesel and petrol.

It takes place on Wednesday February 28 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Booking is required.

Meanwhile, another free event for children takes place on Friday February 16 at the library.

The Arts and Crafts Workshop for Children runs from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. This event caters for children aged between eight and 11 years old.

Booking required. Call 045 448353 or email newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie to book your place. Visit www.kildare.ie/library to find out more.