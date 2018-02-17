Calls for urgent delivery of Naas school extension

A tentative start has been made to the project to upgrade St. Corban's boys national school in Naas.

Labour Party election candidate Emmet Stagg, however, has criticised the slow rate of progress.

The Department of Education has carried out a site visit to the school and is now in the process of “formulating an accommodation brief for the project.”

Mr. Stagg added: “The Minister (said) that when the accommodation brief is finalised the Department will be in further contact with the school (about) the next steps to initiate the architectural planning process for the project.”

Mr Stagg said the Department has been “mulling” over the brief since September last and this is holding up the project.

Once this is done, a design team will be appointed to the project.

The Department recently opted to embark on a comprehensive renovation project — rather than building a new school.

There are about 500 pupils attending the school and Mr Stagg said that, given the condition of the school, a new building had been the preferred option.

The school opened its doors to the public in 1954.

It caters for students between first and sixth classes.