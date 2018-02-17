Naas milkman, Michael Conway is honoured by local history group

Well known local milkman Michael Conway Behan is the latest recipient of the Heritage Cup and Scroll, presented annually by the Naas Local History Group.

He received the award in recognition of “his contribution to keeping the era of doorstep deliveries alive”.

Michael is one of the first retailers up and about every morning and his milk float can be seen most mornings in Naas as he makes his delivery rounds.

He and his family have been delivering milk to customers in the Naas hinterland for the past 75 years.