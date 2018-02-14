KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Heavy rain will turn to showers
Bring your brolly
Heavy rain will turn to showers in the afternoon
it will be wet and windy this morning with heavy rain and strong winds, according to Met Eireann.
The rain will change to showers in the late morning/afternoon with the skies brightening. The national forecaster said highest temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees; becoming colder in the afternoon.
Tonight, it will be mostly dry with good clear spells in the east. Lowest temperatures will fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with some frost.
