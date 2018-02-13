Newbridge Patrician students come second in All Ireland Maths quiz

A team from the Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge has finished second in the IMTA All Ireland Maths Quiz last weekend.

The final took place at NUI Maynooth last Saturday, February 10. It was an impressive performance from Sammy Haddaj, Ed. Bennett, Mark Glynn and Colin Smyth, who were facing the best maths brains in the country.

The team won the regional final of the 2018 Midlands Maths Competition, held in Tullamore on Friday, January 26.