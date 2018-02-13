Houses targeted by burglars in Newbridge

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a house was raided in Newbridge between February 7 and 9 between 11am and 4pm.

The house at Beechwood Avenue was ransacked after raiders gained entry via the sitting room window. Some items of jewellery and audio systems were stolen in the raid.

Meanwhile, a house at Walshestown Cross in Newbridge was also ransacked on February 10 between 5pm and 6pm.

Raiders got in through a rear window. Nothing was taken in the raid.