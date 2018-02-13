KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cold day ahead

It will be cold today with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures will range from just 3 to 6 degrees.

The national forecaster says this evening will be dry with clear spells over much of the country. However, rain will extend eastwards, preceded by sleet in places.

It will be gusty for a time with lowest temperatures around -1 to +3 degrees with frost affecting Leinster but temperatures will rise through the night.