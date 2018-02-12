KILDARE WEATHER ALERT: Polar front set to dominate weather until Tuesday says Met Éireann

Snow, ice long sunny spells featured in Sunday's weather as a Met Éireann warning remains in force with the polar front set to dominate until Tuesday.

The forecaster says there will be sunny spells and widespread snow and sleet showers today. It says some of the showers will be heavy with hail and thunder also.

The showers will be more isolated in east Leinster with long sunny spells here. Cold with highest afternoon temperatures just 1 to 4 degrees generally. Winds will be strong and gusty, west or northwest in direction.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, Monday morning. The showers will become isolated in the afternoon and fair weather will develop for a time. Temperatures in the afternoon will range between 4 and 7 degrees. Winds will be mainly moderate southwest in the morning, but will increase strong and back southerly during the afternoon and early evening as heavy rain arrives along the west coast. The rain will extend eastwards during the evening.

Rain, sleet and snow will continue to spread eastwards through Monday night. It will clear overnight with sleet and snow showers following on to western and northern coastal areas. Winds will gradually moderate and veer from the southwest to west with the clearing rain. Icy stretches will form on untreated roads and footpaths as temperatures fall to between minus 1 and minus 3 degrees.

Tuesday will be cold with good sunny spells and scattered wintry showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

On Tuesday night, frost and ice will develop for a time, but winds will back southeasterly and become strong as another band of rain and snow spreads from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures minus 1 to plus 2 degrees but becoming milder by dawn.

Wednesday morning will be wet with rain and sleet, heavy for a time. Sunny spells and scattered wintry showers will follow, the showers once again mostly affecting the west and north coasts. Winds will be fresh to strong from the southwest making it feel cold, although temperatures will recover to between 6 and 8 degrees in the north, and between 9 and 11 degrees in the south.

Thursday and Friday will both be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers. Sharp or severe frost and icy patches will develop at night and winds will be fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly.

Temperatures will recover temporarily over the weekend but it will remain unsettled with rain at times.



On Monday the east and south will stay mainly dry and bright, while the west and north will see a few more wintry showers.

