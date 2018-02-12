Legend of Luke Kelly hits the Riverbank in Newbridge

The Riverbank Arts Centre is set to host Dubliner Chris Kavanagh as he pays tribute to the renowned Folk legend, Luke Kelly.

This celebration of Irish culture and music will take place on February 17 at 8pm and will only cost €18 to attend.

Located on the main street in Newbridge the theatre will provide folk lovers the perfect chance to hear all of their favourite Luke Kelly classics, such as ‘Dirty Old Town’, ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ and ‘The Rocky Road to Dublin’ along with many other crowd favourites.

Kavanagh’s love for folk music really shines through the show.

Inspired by the music of Kelly, he learned to play piano by ear at the age of five, and he has also mastered the five string long neck banjo.

These talents have led to him to become a success as he sells out popular Irish venues such as Vicar Street and The Cork Opera House, even venturing beyond Ireland as he makes his way around countries like England, Switzerland, Germany, and Australia, where he spreads the beautiful tones of the legendary Luke Kelly.

As famous sports pundit Eamon Dunphy put it the show was ‘A beautiful blast from our beautiful past’.

This once in a lifetime show is perfect for anyone interesting in folk music and with it only being €18 makes it the perfect night out.

For more information on the event please contact: 045 448330 or email info@riverbank.ie.