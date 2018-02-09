€4,000 raised in Newbridge for Pieta House and Hope(D)

A total of €4,000 was raised for charity at the recent night of theatre and music in memory of the late Newbridge man Brian Cornally.

Newbridge Drama Group organised the event at Ryston Social Club on Saturday, February 3.

“We are delighted to tell you we raised €4,000 and are dividing it between our local group HOPE(D) €2,400 and Pieta House €1,600,” said a spokesperson.

“We would like to extend our grateful thanks to everyone who helped in any way big or small. To those who attended we hope you enjoyed all the performances, to anyone who donated money or items for the raffle thank you so much. To all the performers a huge thank you as without you we wouldn’t have had a show! Our friends in the Gospel Choir deserve a Big ‘Thank you’, your singing was as usual uplifting.

“It was wonderful to be part of such a special night remembering our dear friend while raising much needed funds for these worthy causes.”

The evening featured music from the Newbridge Gospel Choir, Con Cummins and Kieran Galvin. Newbridge Drama Group members also performed selected drama extracts.

The late Mr Cornally was a member of Newbridge Drama Group. The local businessman was also involved in Moorefield GAA club, passed away on August 6 last year.