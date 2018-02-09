KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead today

According to Met Eireann, there will be spells of winter sunshine across much of the country on today but with some wintry showers also.

However, the showers look set to turn back to rain later in the day. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate or fresh winds.

A slight frost is possible for a time tonight, but temperatures will rise during the night, however rain will extend nationwide overnight. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 4 degrees, coldest in the east.