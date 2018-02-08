New snow and ice warning from Met Éireann
From 9pm to night until 9am tomorrow
Weather warning
A new snow-ice Weather Warning is in place for all of Ireland from Met Éireann.
The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow warning for scattered snow showers Thursday night, accumulations of less than 3cm. Showers more frequent in the west and north of the country.
The warning is valid from 9pm today, February 8 to 9am Friday, February 9.
Wednesday night's TV forecast on RTÉ
Forecast below tweet.
