Punchestown to host Kildare Relay for Life again this year

Relay for Life 2018 has now been confirmed for Punchestown Racecourse once again for Saturday and Sunday 15 and 16 September.

“Last year was a huge success and we are appealing to all our old teams to come on board and register for 2018. The support was greatly appreciated by our survivors, committee and Irish Cancer Society,” said a spokesperson.

“There is hardly a family in every town and village that has not been affected by cancer and the good news is that many are being diagnosed but the survival rate has also gone up considerably through early diagnosis and treatment.”

There are still many areas in County Kildare with no representation at Relay and the organisers appeal again to all families, clubs, groups and businesses to support this year’s event.

“This will again be a wonderful gathering of family and community working together where we will celebrate our survivors, remember those gone and the continue the fight back against cancer,” he added.

Should anyone require further information on Relay contact Ozzy O Toole 087 0910768 or Peter O Neill 087 2422380.