Hit and run driver three times over the limit and had cocaine in their system

A driver who was arrested for drink driving after a hit and run collision, has been charged.

Gardai posted the update on the Kildare Garda facebook page.

It said the Kildare Divisional Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver, who was found to be more than three times over the limit, had also tested positive for cocaine.

His car was seized because he also had no insurance or tax. He has now come before the courts.