KILDARE OBITUARY: Former Irish Ropes man, Michael B Jackson served in the US army

Michael Brendan Jackson, known as Mike, an Annapolis resident for the last two years and previously of Yonkers, New York for 53 years, died on Monday, January 1, last, from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 84.

Mike was born on May 14, 1933, in Ennistymon, County Clare, Ireland to the late Thomas and Catherine (Griffy) Jackson.

His father was the longtime Garda in the town of Newbridge and he grew up on Artillery Place.

Michael graduated from St Joseph’s Academy in Kildare, Ireland in 1952 and from Manhattan College in 1972.

Mike worked at the Irish Ropes in Newbridge and after emigrating to New York served in the United States Army from 1957 to ‘63.

He worked for IBM as a systems analyst for 30 years.

Mike was a longtime member of St Eugene’s Catholic Church in Yonkers, NY.

He enjoyed golf, home improvement projects, listening to Irish music, and the stock market.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard.

Family man

Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anne Jane ‘Jeanie’ (Meehan) Jackson; three children, Thomas of Severna Park, Maryland; Kevin of Crofton, Maryland; and Maureen Jackson of Bronxville, New York; two siblings, Thomas Kieran of Newbridge and Marion MacEneaney of Drogheda, Co Louth; and seven grandchildren, Brendan, Joseph, Kieran, Sean, Megan, Jane and Marian Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, Maryland on Monday, January 8.

Interment was done at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate

Condolences can be left at the online guestbook at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com