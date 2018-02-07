Ballymore Eustace mourns passing of Jimmy McLoughlin, former People of the Year award winner

Jimmy McLoughlin, winner at the 2015 Ballymore Eustace People of the Year Awards, sadly passed away on Monday, January 29.

He was a giant of a figure within the local community and well known in the farming community and parishes of Brannockstown and Kilcullen.

Aged 83 in March, he enjoyed great health until recent months and died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He will be sorely missed by wife Ann, children Áine, Seamus, Margaret and Sinéad, sons-in-law, Mark, Pearse and Kenny; daughter-in-law Sue, much loved grandchildren; brothers Anthony and John, sister Betty (pre-deceased by brother Oliver and sister Margaret); nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

And friends he had many, not only in the ranks of the GAA (which he dedicated his life to and the club formed a mighty guard of honour at his funeral at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Wednesday, January 31), but also from across the community as he supported boxing, handball, church, Scoil Mhuire, Ballymore Echo, St Mary’s Cemetery — pretty much anything that needed support, Jimmy and his family gave it.

A lifelong member of Fianna Fáil, a guard of honour flanked his hearse including Deputies Fiona O’Loughlin and James Lawless; with Cllr Martin Miley, Mayor of Kildare, Cllrs Carmel Kelly and Suzanne Doyle.

A mighty man within the community, Monsignor Wilson described him as a man of “great deeds… and many”.

He was also a great man to recount stories and had a mischievous sense of humour. He will be sadly missed by his family, no less his beloved grandchildren and the wider community. The late Jimmy McLoughlin, RIP.