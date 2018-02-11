KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Four-bed detached home in sought after area of Naas

Number 6 Meadow Court is a wonderful four bedroom detached house in a mature estate, set in a much sought after area of Naas.

It is situated beside the lakes close to Naas town centre and is within walking distance of many schools, shops, services and local amenities.

The house is spacious with flexible reception rooms that would be perfect for entertaining. Accommodation comprises conservatory/hallway, guest bathroom, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, games room and bedroom.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms (one en-suite) and a shower room. This property comes with an asking price of €334,950 and it has a D1 energy rating. Homes in Naas are in high demand because of the town's close proximity to Dublin and good transport links. Viewing comes highly recommended and appointments to view can be made through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly in Naas 045 866466.

The exterior of No 6 Meadow Court, Naas. Below:one of the spacious light filled rooms