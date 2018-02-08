County Kildare Ploughing Championships head to Feighcullen this Saturday

Kildare Ploughing Association is holding its annual ploughing match this year in Feighcullen, Rathangan on February 10.

This year’s ploughing venue will be on the land of Billy Gray, Feighcullen, Rathangan.

This year’s site is located on the Rathangan to Milltown road and will be well signposted on the morning of the match which will commence at 11:30am. This follows on from a busy start to 2018 for Kildare. The Novice match was held on January 28 where five new competitors turned up to learn the techniques of ploughing. Michael Dunne won on the day with the other competitors being Luke Douglas, Adam Donegan, George Tyrell and Phillip Maher.

This year the NPA held the first coaching workshop in Kildare where 11 competitors were coached by current and past world winning ploughmen. The match on February 10 is one to look forward to with the hope that it will be a day of high standards as usual. There will be both ploughmen and women from Kildare and surrounding counties with all the usual classes. This year we will also see the return of the iron horse ploughing class. As always Kildare Ploughing are very thankful to all its sponsors for their help in running such a successful match each year.

Officers elected at the recent AGM include: Presidents — Peter Duffy, Clane, George Harris, Richardstown, Michael Somers, Newbridge, and Jim Grainger Kilteel. Michael Byrne, Newbridge, Christy Grainger, Kilteel. Vice-Presidents — Vincent Murphy and Pat McCabe, Russellstown. Chairman — James Grainger, Kilteel Vice-Chairman — Paddy O Grady Newbridge Secretary – Denis Dunne, Rathangan. Treasurer – Dominic Dunne, Rathangan, and P.R.O. – Denis Dunne, Rathangan.

The Ploughing Committee consists of Denis Dunne, Dominic Dunne, Billy Gray, Bobby Owen, John Dunne and Cormac Duggan, while the Finance committee includes James Grainger, Jack Morrissey, Vincent Murphy, Peter Burke, and Dominic Dunne. The N.P.A. delegate is John Dunne.

All are welcome to come and spectate on February 10 in Feighcullen and this will be an enjoyable day.