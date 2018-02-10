Naas couple, Bernard and Rebecca Kavanagh celebrate 50 years married

Naas couple Rebecca and Bernard Kavanagh celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 3.

They met in Naas in 1964, when Naas native Bernard met his future wife, a Clane native, when she was working in Lawlor’s Hotel.

“My mother had to go across to The Random Inn (now Butt Mullins Restaurant) on some errand relating to Lawlors and the barman there, known locally as ‘the Bishop’, aka Michael Grogan, asked her to come into the bar as there was a gentleman who wished to meet her,” their son Pete told the Leader.

“This gentleman was my dad and they clicked straight away. Four years later, on February 3, 1968, they were married in Clane.”

The couple moved to Sarto Park and have lived there for most of their married life together.

They have three sons, Pete, Paul and Patrick, three daughters-in-law, Pamela, Gaby and Julie and four grandchildren, Kim, Luk, Cayden and Lilibeth.

Both are active members in the local community.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with family in the place where their story began, Butt MullinsRestaurant in Naas.

Happy Golden Anniversary, and here’s the the next 50!

