Newbridge Educate Together 5km fun run in aid of new school roof

The Newbridge Educate Together School (NETNS) 5km fun run has just been launched and entries are now being invited.

The funds raised will be put towards a new school roof. Some of the children were pictured at the launch along with two of the event organisers, Dave Keenan and RTE 2FM Breakfast Republic host, Keith Walsh.

Registration is now open for the event which will take place on the Curragh on Sunday March 4 at 11am.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome and there will be a 'kids dash' for younger children.

Entry fee: Adults €15 / Under 16's €7.50 with all proceeds going towards vital school renovations.

Visit www.justrunsevents.com/ www.netns.ie for more information and registration.

