KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cold wintery conditions to continue

Frost is expected to make way for a little sunshine today, according to Met Eireann.

Cloudier conditions with outbreaks of rain are expected to spread gradually east during the afternoon and evening.

The national weather forecaster said the rain will be intermittent and light, but may fall as sleet over high hills.

After a very cold start, it said temperatures will rise to between 5 and 9 degrees.

Tonight, damp and misty conditions will continue with patchy rain and drizzle and lows of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius.