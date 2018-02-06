Bitter cold weather and icy conditions expected across Co Kildare tonight

It will turn very cold tonight under clear spells with a sharp to severe ground and air frost and icy patches on untreated surfaces, according to Met Eireann.

The weather forecaster said it will be largely dry with just the odd wintry shower, and patches of freezing fog inland. Lows of zero to minus 5 degrees expected tonight.

Frost and ice slowly clearing tomorrow. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected to extend from the west during the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs of 3 to 5 degrees.