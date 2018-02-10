Question mark over Clane golf event

Clane Community Council recorded a surplus in its operations in 2017 but its is strongly considering the future of its annual fundraising golf tournament, according to discussions at its AGM on January 29.

The Council recorded income of €23,179 in 2017.

This was down on the €39,783 in 2016 for a variety of reason, including a drop in rent, which fell from €7,870 to €3,500.

Its golf classic raised €6,720, up from €5,348 in 2016.

But organiser, Des Drumm, argued that it could be more trouble than it is worth. The matter will be raised again shortly.

Overall expenses fell from €30,214 to €22,894 but maintenance on the Abbey was €2,968 (€1,891 in 2016).