Men needed to help design Newbridge sensory garden

Newbridge Family Resource Centre is adding a sensory garden to the facilities and amenities it shares with the residents of Lakeside, Dara Park and Highfield.

Men’s development worker, Luke Devlin, outlined how the volunteers won’t be required to take on the actual construction of the garden. They will be involved in the research, design and oversight of the project.

“A sensory garden will be a huge benefit to the community and we want to begin by inviting the men of the community to be a part of the planning, resourcing, and design of the garden,” he said.

“Over the years Newbridge Family Resource Centre have hosted men’s groups and provided space for men to meet and collaborate on various projects. This has proved very beneficial in allowing men to come together to socialise and work and be part of our very active community.

“We want to take this a step further and invite local men, who may have some free time on a Wednesday morning, to become a part of our new men’s group that is focused on developing the new sensory garden. No experience of sensory gardens, construction or anything of the like is necessary, there is no physical work involved; we are looking for the energy, ideas and potential of the men of the community to drive this project.”

He said male mental health and well-being is at the heart of community development. He pointed out Newbridge has been unfortunately hit by a cluster of suicides in recent times.

The project will begin on Wednesday February 21 and run through until August. The group will meet every Wednesday from 10am to 2pm. Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Luke on 0864611332/045 438173, email Mensdev@newbridgefrc.ie or drop into the centre.