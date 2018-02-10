Naas apartments decision is appealed

Kildare County Council’s refusal to grant permission for an apartments development in Naas has been appealed by the developer.

Viztip Limited, a company with an address in County Wexford, wants to create 22 apartments in two blocks near existing apartments at Craddockstown Court.

According to the planning application, the construction of the one and two bedroom units will bring the total number of apartments to 69.

The application also envisages an additional 39 car parking spaces, bringing the total car park spaces to 112.

Several residents of Craddockstown Court objected to the proposal prior to KCC’s refusal last December.

SEE ALSO: Mick Flannery concert at the Moat Theatre in Naas

One resident said that the open spaces in the area should be kept free of development.

There were concerns too about the volume of traffic in the area, which has increased since other apartments were occupied and there were concerns about traffic build-up as a result on nearby roads.

Another submission not KCC argued that the development would cause much unwanted noise, disturbance and nuisance, in particular dust nuisance.

It was also claimed that the prevailing winds would cause houses and windows to be covered in dust and reduce air quality.