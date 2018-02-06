Newbridge man refused bail for alleged assault on prison officer

A man charged with assaulting a prison officer in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise in 2013 has been refused bail.

Charles O’Brien (36), with an address given as 10 College Farm, Newbridge, is charged with assault causing harm to a prison office on August 18 2013.

The prison officer, who was on duty at the time, was, allegedly punched in the face and received six stitches.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portlaoise District Court this Thursday, February 8, 2018.

He was remanded to appear at other two other courts this week on charges relating to no insurance.

At Naas District Court yesterday, Monday February 5, Garda Seamus Doyle said he had arrested Mr O’Brien the previous night.

He objected to Mr O’Brien being granted bail on the basis that there had been nine previous bench warrants for Mr O’Brien, the nature of the assault and the fact, he said, that Mr O’Brien had given a false name - a Michael Dooley with an address in Tullamore.

Mr O’Brien said “bullshit” when the false name allegation was made and later apologised.

Garda Doyle said he knew Mr O’Brien.

Questions were raised over why it took so long to locate Mr O’Brien who said he was not aware gardai were looking for him.

Garda Doyle said they did not know where he was.

The court was told by Mr O’Brien that he was in Scotland for a period.

Mr O’Brien sought bail with conditions.

The defendant’s brother, Michael, said, on oath, that Charles regularly stayed with him and could stay with him in Newbridge.

Charlies O’Brien, who was represented by solicitor, Timmy Kennelly, said he had seven children and was living in hotels, effectively homeless.

Michael O’Brien, who said that the family was originally from Kerry, said that if Charlies caused trouble he would not be allowed to stay at the his house with him and his wife.

He said his brother was homeless with seven children.

“He needs a chance.”

Garda Doyle said he did not believe Charlies O’Brien would turn up for the case.

After considering the evidence from both sides, Judge Desmond Zaidan, opted to refuse bail and he remanded him in custody to later this week.