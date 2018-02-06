Newbridge woman stole perfume to get money for heroin

A woman stole over €900 of perfume from a Portlaoise store in order to fund her heroin habit, Portlaoise District Court heard.

Before the court was Gillian Wilmot (33), Lakeside Park, Newbridge.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 18, 2017, the accused entered Boots, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, along with another female and took 13 bottles of perfume to a total value of €901.50.

The property was not recovered and the accused was identified from CCTV. She made full admissions to gardaí when arrested.

The accused had 19 previous convictions (seven for road traffic and nine for theft).

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client’s history was a tragic tale, as up to 2012 she was working and had her own house, but then got involved in a relationship in which drugs were a feature. The father of her child took his own life and things spiralled for her, and she took to shoplifting to fund her heroin use.

The accused was serving a sentence and Mr Fitzgerald said she was going well and keeping her head down. He said her goal is to get her life back on track.

Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a four-month sentence, to run concurrent to the sentence the accused is currently serving.