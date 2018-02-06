Monasterevin man took 30 Xanax before theft

A Monasterevin man claimed he took 30 tablets for anxiety and had absolutely no recollection of stealing garden tools from his neighbours and attempting to break into parked cars.

At last week’s court, David Kelly (20), The Drive, St Evins Park, Monasterevin, was charged with theft offences.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence, that at 7.15am on the morning of October 30, 2017, a woman cleaning her house saw the accused climbing into her garden, so she activated the house alarm.

Her husband and a neighbour gave chase to the accused, after the neighbour noticed that his hedge trimmer and strimmer had been taken. These items were subsequently located and returned to the injured party.

The accused also tried to enter two vehicles that were parked in driveways. The accused was recognised as being from the Monasterevin area, said Sgt Kirby.

When arrested, the accused said he had no recollection of the offences.

Defence, Ms Thomasina Connell said that her client was extremely remorseful, as the offences had happened in the housing estate where he had lived all his life.

She said he had a prolonged addiction to prescription drugs and on the day, he had consumed 30 Xanax tablets, leaving him with absolutely no recollection of the offences.

He had written letters of apology and had made strides to address his drug issues.

Defence said he needed some assistance and asked that the court direct the intervention of the probation services.

As he was a young man, had made admissions and wrote letters of apology, Judge Bernadette Owens adjourned the case to April 5 for a probation report.