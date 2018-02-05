Peter McVerry to expand services to homeless in Kildare

Peter McVerry Trust has today announced plans to expand its own Housing First work to County Kildare.

Housing First service is staffed by a multi-disciplinary team which consists of an addiction specialist, psychiatric nurse, psychotherapist along with case managers.

Tenants are provided with individually tailored supports, with some participants receiving up to three visits on a daily basis, from the team when required.

Supports provided also include life skills such as budgeting, household management, cooking, cleaning and support to integrate in to the community. Tenants are supported to make positive changes within their lives.

The national housing and homeless charity is set to expand its delivery of the model outside of Dublin to include counties Kildare and Limerick.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said “Last year we embarked on a unique international partnership with the Pathways Housing First Institute and Dr Sam Tsemberis, who was the original proponent of the Housing First model. In 2017 we committed to a target of 25 people to be included in our Housing First programme. Not only did we meet that target but the tenants we’re working with have a 100% tenancy sustainment rate, which is an incredible result thus far.”

“In 2018 the charity will mark 35 years in existence and to coincide that occasion we will expand our flagship Housing First programme by a further 35 individuals. This means the programme will expand from 25 to 60 participants. As part of the expansion we will deliver new small-scale interventions in counties Limerick and Kildare. We hope that by the end of 2018 we will have a cohort of 10 individuals in Limerick and a further 8 in Kildare. That will represent the beginning of a long-term Housing First interventions by Peter McVerry Trust in those counties.”

Mr Doyle said that Peter McVerry Trust is targeting a number of specific groups through its Housing First work.

“We are currently focused on people who are long-term users of homeless services. However, our plan now is to target other specific groups, such as those exiting State care and other institutions including hospitals and prisons. Our work with Dr Tsemberis will be critical in achieving successful interventions in these cases, as Dr Tsemberis’ own work had originally specialised in housing people who were exiting institutions.

“Our goal will be to work closely with the new National Director of Housing First as well as our partners in the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, Kildare County Council and Limerick City and County Councils.

“A partnership approach is essential to the success of the Housing First model, as it will ensure that we deliver the best outcomes for the individuals who will benefit from this newly expanded programme. The partnership approach has worked well to date with the Dublin Region Homeless Executive Focus Ireland – Peter McVerry Trust Housing First project in Dublin, which has delivered over 176 tenancies since late 2014.”