Kildare homes searched in operation targeting distribution of child abuse images

Up to 30 homes in 12 counties including Kildare have been searched in a garda operation targeting the possession and distribution of child abuse images, RTE reports.

Gardaí are due to hold a media briefing in relation to Operation Ketch, today at 3pm at Serious Crime Operations, Harcourt Square in Dublin.

Operation Ketch is an operation targeting suspects who are in possession and distributing child exploitation material.

RTE said raids took place over the past three days and computers, phones and other equipment have also been seized.