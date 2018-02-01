'Hundreds of extras' needed for new Netflix series being filmed in Ireland

Hundreds of extras are needed for the big-budget sci fi television series 'Nightflyers' that is filming at Troy Studios in Limerick, a casting agent has confirmed.

The Netflix-bound show which has been commissioned for a full series is actively seeking people to fill roles as extras, according to Peter Dalton of MovieExtras.ie, who confirmed that the company was casting for the Troy based production.

“We’re still looking for more people, there are definitely some quirky souls out there that have yet to register their interest and we'd love to find them.

“We are trying to keep the extras casting as diverse as possible so we really are welcoming people of all ages, nationalities and genders. No experience is necessary so for people who never thought they would get an opportunity to go behind the scenes of a massive production like this, here’s your opportunity.

“Everyone that applies will be considered and filming is running until the summer so there will be lots of opportunities coming,” he added, noting that all roles will be paid.

SYFY ordered a series for Nightflyers before the pilot had even been shot. The show, which is based on the Game of Thrones author George RR Martin's novella and the 1987 film of the same name, will star Gretchen Mol of Boardwalk Empire fame, while a star studded team that have worked The Blacklist, Suits and Orange is the New Black are involved in its production.

A large number of people are being employed on the production, which is due to run until August and is thought to be the biggest ever done in the Republic.

See www.movieextras.ie.

