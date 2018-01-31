Sex assault alleged on woman (60) in Naas supermarket car park
Allegations heard in Naas District Court
The case was heard in Naas District Court
Reporting restrictions were imposed in a case where a 44-year-old man is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 60-year-old woman he did not know.
The man, who cannot be named due to the reporting restrictions, appeared before Naas District Court on Thursday, January 24, is to be tried by jury.
It is alleged that on July 2, 2017, he assaulted the woman at the Tesco carpark, Blessington Road, Naas, pushing her onto the bonnet of a car. The defendant made no reply after charge and caution.
