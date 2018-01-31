Committee now taking entries for this year's Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade

Newbridge's St Patrick's Day Committee are looking forward to another great Parade in the town on March 17.

This years Lá Fhéile Pádraig falls on a Saturday which should lead to a huge turnout and great celebrations on the day.

This year is Bliain na Gaeilge 2018, celebrating the 125th anniversary of the revival of the Irish Language and organisers would love to see some entries reflecting this.

“We will have prizes and an award ceremony for the for the best entries and also for the best shop window display,” said PRO Morgan McCabe.

“Now is the time to start preparing for the event and submitting your entries to Committee Chairman Mick Deely. You can email mickdeely@outlook.com or text 087 900 8366. As usual our Parade will start at 12 noon on the day and everybody is welcome.”

SEE ALSO: WATCH VIDEO: St Patrick's Day Parade in Newbridge 2017