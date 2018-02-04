Busy year for Clane Union vital church repair work

The Church of Ireland parish of Clane Union, which includes Prosperous, Clane, Donadea and Sallins, is embarking on a series of community fundraising events during 2018 to assist in the ongoing work of development, and restoration works in both of the churches, St. Michael & All Angels, Millicent and St. Peter’s, Donadea Forest Park.

Thanks to grants from Kildare County Council and the Irish Georgian Society, supplemented by parish funds and generous donations, major essential works on the fabric of St. Michael’s have been undertaken in the past two years, and 2018 will see the completion of expert remedial works on the internationally-renowned Cloisonne art which adorns both ends of the building interior.

The parish Rector, Revd. Gregg Ryan, said that both churches in Clane Union are functioning churches.

Rev. Gregg as he is known, told the Leinster Leader: “Together with the two churches and Hewetson School comes the added responsibility of maintaining these beautiful and historic buildings which are of course also protected structures under law.

“ It is great to have such an enthusiastic Select Vestry (parish council) and parishioners who, despite their own busy lives, come up with imaginative ideas for events which are socially inclusive and also very entertaining.

“ We regard the churches as part of the whole community, and have excellent ecumenical relations.”

Beer and Bones

The Union are starting 2018 off with a ‘Beer and Bones’ evening at Lock 13 in Sallins, by kind permission of Barry and Ola Flanagan. This will be held on Friday February 9 at 8pm and all are welcome.

It includes a tour of the brewery by Master Brewer Brendan Murphy, beer tasting, a lots of spare ribs and chicken wings, (not forgetting a vegetarian option) and a raffle. Tickets are €20 payable at the door, and all proceeds go towards parish funds. Meanwhile, the monthly whist drive at Millicent Parish hall takes place on February 20.