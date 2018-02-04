Dr Mary O'Connor is new chair for Kildare Tidy Towns

The new chairperson of Kildare Town Tidy Towns was recently appointed at the AGM, which was held on Thursday, January 18 last.

Willie Redmond officially handed the chair of Kildare Town Tidy Towns to Dr Mary O’Connor at the AGM in Solas Bhride.

There was a large turnout at the AGM which was held in the wake of its recent IBAL honour as Ireland’s second cleanest town.

One of the main priorities for the organisation this year is to secure higher points in the National Tidy Towns competition.

“I am stepping down as chairperson after being in the role for the past few years,” said long-standing out going chair Mr Redmond.

He said that the goodwill which has been generated in the town since the IBALwin is contagious.

“The level of community involvement is strong and credit must be given to the numerous residents associations,” he added.

Meanwhile the Tidy Towns organisation is looking for new volunteers to get involved with their work, and those interested are invited to get in touch.

