Newbridge students get a taste of college life

A number of 6th Year students from St Conleths Community College, Newbridge travelled to the Institute of Technology Carlow on January 18 for a Construction Studies revision workshop.

During the workshop the visitors experienced demonstrations, working labs and lectures relating to the construction industry.

“Our students learned about sustainable building techniques and about the principles surrounding passive house concepts, all of which are part of the Leaving Cert curriculum,” said a school spokesperson.

“The students gained a valuable insight also into the career choices relating to Construction Studies and the built environment. Lecturers gave the students an insight into the daily lives and career progression of a quantity surveyor, civil and structural engineer, architect, BER assessor, health and safety officer and facilities and energy manager.”

The students found the workshop to be very interesting, informative and especially effective as a means of revision as they progress towards the Leaving Cert examinations.

“Many thanks to I.T. Carlow for inviting us to attend and to the students of St. Conleths who, as always, acquitted themselves very well on the day,” she added.

People can follow St Conleth’s Technology Department @stconlethscc on Twitter for further updates, informative links and examples of students work.

Science practicals

Meanwhile, sixth year students at took part recently in a series of science practicals held on campus in Maynooth University.

“The event helps prepare students for their Leaving Certificate biology practicals by giving them access to laboratories and equipment in order to conduct biology experiments under the supervision of lecturers at Maynooth University,” explained the spokesperson.

Karolina Ramos, Rence Ylanan, Patricia Bukvic, Joanna Turos, Leanna Jervis, Caitlin Brogan, Leah O Halleron, Zoe Bakenga, Ornella Mugalu,and Christopher Morgan were in attendance.