Calls for review of new relief route in Newbridge

There have been calls for railings to be put in place at the new relief route, which goes from Newbridge Industrial Estate through the Curragh Grange via Millfield.

At the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting on January 17, Cllr Morgan McCabe said there is unexpectedly heavy traffic patterns in the area with numerous young children living locally.

KCC said a road safety audit will be done in March. A report issued said; “There is a HGV restriction in place; with relevant signage at each end of this route. In addition to standard bin lorries servicing the area, other vehicles are servicing the site where 19 apartments are under construction; adjacent to the Moore Avenue/Millfield laneway.

“The temporary construction-related traffic is authorised by Kildare County Council planning permission, and expected to cease by late summer when the apartments are complete.”