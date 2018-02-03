Massive Foróige conference to be held in Newbridge

Almost 100 teenage delegates from 18 Foróige clubs across Laois and Kildare will be gathering at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge the first weekend of March.

Each year the members gather to discuss topics relevant to them such as these from the past three years; ‘Teenage self-determination and the shift from child to young adult’, ‘Cyber bullying and the effects of over sexualised content’ and ‘The importance of volunteerism in creating community’.

This year, the delegates will also be nominating and electing two representatives onto the national reference panel of Foróige where 100 young people across Ireland will help shape and determine the supports and services that Foróige will offer to the membership and communities it supports.

Development Officer Alan Judge is keen to engage with any community or volunteer that would like to discuss being part of the existing clubs or showcase the opportunities available for the members and the volunteers alike by creating a new club in their area. Visit www.foroige.ie, email alan.judge@foroige.ie or call 086 6384199 for information.