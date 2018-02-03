Newbridge halting site due to go to tender soon

A design team has been appointed to the halting site at Tankardsgarden, Newbridge and plans are about to go to tender.

Mayor of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Sean Power tabled a motion at the meeting on January 17, asking that the council outline its plans to develop the halting site.

Kildare County Council say the site will be developed in two stages, along with the decommissioning of the existing halting site.

They also say a design team has been appointed from the OGP national funding for Architect Lead Design Team Consultants and that the design team are currently preparing tender documentation.

The KCC official went on to say; “It is proposed that four serviced bays and a caretaker unit along with any riverbank consolidation works will be developed in the first phase.”

Tadhg McDonnell of KCC said the site backs on to the River Liffey, and building further back could comprimise the bank. Cllr Power asked what the caretaker unit was for. Mr McDonnell answered that it is an employee facility.