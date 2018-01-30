Meadows estate in Newbridge waits on public lights to be fixed

The money has been handed over by the receiver to fix the public lights at The Meadows estate in Newbridge, however residents must now wait for the council’s energy provider to do the work.

Residents in homes in Morristown and Cornelscourt, Newbridge, have been campaigning for the problem to be fixed for a long time.

A progress report at this month’s Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting notes a Site Resolution Plan (SRP) has been agreed and it said it is the bond provider/receiver’s responsibility to implement the plan including the public lighting issues.

The council said the provision of public lighting in The Meadows was highlighted by Building and Development Control staff as a priority issue to be addressed by the bond provider/receiver but has not been completed to date.

It was agreed that the bond provider/receiver would pay the council to provide a new public lighting system, the paymentwas received at the end of December and the request has been issued to the council’s energy supplier.