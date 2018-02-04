Naas Community College 'must be prioritised'

The Department of Education “must move faster” to prioritise the new Naas Community College project at Millenium Park.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless, chairman of NCC’s board of management, said the school is a key part of the educational infrastructure for Naas and surrounding areas like Sallins, Kill, Johnstown and Rathmore.

“The delays have been frustrating for the school community and I’ve repeatedly brought these concerns to the Minister’s (Richard Bruton) attention, “ Dep. Lawless said. He said there is a considerable demand for places in the school.

“The Department and the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board are 100% committed to this project and great progress has been made despite scaremongering from some opportunistic politicians.

“However the delays are causing understandable concern for many parents and the wider school community.”

In reply to a Dail question tabled by Dep. Lawless, Mr. Bruton said the plans are being examined by the Department and the result of this will be conveyed to the KWETB as soon as it is available.