Work begins on new spa facility at the Osprey Hotel in Naas

Work has started on a new spa at the Osprey Hotel in Naas.

The facility will cost over €1m. and will be constructed over two floors. It is scheduled to open in May and will incorporate a thermal suite with “several heating and cooling experiences”, according to recent reports.

The spa will be temporarily closed to facilitate the work.

The new facilities will embrace a sauna, steam room, solarium, rasul chamber, rain showers, seaweed baths, a dry flotation, hot tub and heated loungers.

Separately, an extension to the hotel is in the pipeline.

An Bord Pleanala will decide on whether to grant permission for a detached 24 bedroom block over three storey to the side of the existing hotel. The plan envisages the demolition of the existing single storey hotel backup generator outbuilding, landscaping and the relocation of the hotel’s back up generator. The existing 32 car parking spaces will be redistributed to the front of the bedroom block (8) and the existing bus parking bays (10) and 14 new spaces will be created in the ESB substation area, which is currently inaccessible.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the development at the end of last September.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by property management company Naas Village Owners Management. They are appealing on the basis of an alleged material contravention of the permission which permitted apartments to be built there.

It is also being claimed that the planned development will result in the loss of private parking amenities for residents and a loss of residential amenity relating to “overlooking and privacy”.

The appeal contends that seven car parking spaces will be lost. NVOM said it was not approached about the proposal nor did it give consent to the loss of these spaces.

It also says some of the new accommodation allows for short term lets “which we assume will partly cater for the stag party and hen party market and (there are) legitimate concerns about noise and nuisance.”

An Bord Pleanala is due to decide on the appeal by March 6.