Naas Hospital staff stage fundraiser for baby Jack

Staff at Naas Hospital are organising a fundraiser for the child of a colleague who spent over a year in hospital.

Little Jack Ryan was born on August 9, 2016, with exomphalos, a condition which occurs when organs grow outside the body. His lungs did not develop, which resulted in him having a tracheostomy, to create an opening through his neck into his windpipe and curvature of the spine.

The fundraiser Sing for Jack features the Dublin Gospel Choir and the Kilcullen Gospel Choir and it takes place at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, on Friday February 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets (€15) are available from (431121) or by texting Ann(087 6507973).