KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE:  cold, blustery showery day with chance of hail and sleet

Today will be a cold, blustery showery day in Kildare, according to Met Eireann.

It is forecasting the spread of showers nationwide in the afternoon with occasional hail and sleet. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in strong westerly winds.

It will be cold, windy and blustery tonight, with widespread showers. Many will be heavy and some falling as hail or sleet. Any snow should be confined to northern hills. Lowest temperatures zero to 3 C. In the strong and gusty northwesterly wind, it will feel even colder.