Transplant coordinator to address Kildare Irish Kidney Association branch in Celbridge

Approximately one in ten Kildare residents have some degree of kidney disease.

Thankfully few of these will need dialysis or transplant, according to the Kildare branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

“For those that do however, support is far more than essential, it is life saving. The Kildare branch of the Irish Kidney Association provides this support in three ways, financially, emotionally and with information. Without doubt, we have found that the best of these forms comes from shared experience,” said a spokesperson.

“There is nothing more encouraging than hearing that someone shared your current health experience and can offer hope for the future.”

The branch’s next get together will be on February 5 at 7pm in the Celbridge Manor Hotel, Celbridge.

“We continue to be successful in our search for outstanding speakers to attend our gatherings and we are confident that Laura Austin a transplant coordinator from Beaumont Hospital will not disappoint. To appeal to as many members as possible we have asked her to to focus on ‘The Transplant List’,” added the spokesperson.

Ms Austin will be focusing on questions such as how to get on the list, how to stay on the list, can I improve my chances, and is there anything I can do to make me a better candidate?

Other than patients who cannot get on a list for medical reasons, this should be of interest to everyone with kidney problems from pre-dialysis to post transplant.

“2018 is the 40th anniversary of the Irish Kidney Association and we hope to raise donor awareness to the highest possible level. By having this meeting in North Kildare, we are really hoping for a good turn out from the immediate are but everyone is welcome and if people are having particular difficulty they can contact Phil on 085 250 1718,” she concluded.